आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कार में नाचते और गाते हुए की वीडियो बनाई, फिर चारों को मौत आ गई

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:44 PM IST
four youngsters uploaded video of celebration on snapchat before accident at ludhiana

कार दौड़ती जा रही थी और वे चारों मस्ती में झूम रहे थे, गा रहे थे और वीडियो बना रहे थे कि अचानक यमराज आ गए और वो उन्हें ले साथ ले गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

सपा का दंगल Sponsored By

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

Pics: मौत से पहले आखिरी सेल्फी, हादसा ऐसा कि इंजन के नीचे पड़ी मिली लाश

Ludhiana accident, car hit to tree, 4 died on the spot
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अगर छात्रों ने मानी होती उस बुजुर्ग की बात तो बच सकती थी जान 

If the student may have obeyed that old man, lives may be safe
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हादसे के शिकार संयम को मां हमेशा बोलती थी वो बात, पर कभी नहीं मानी

Sanyaam's mother always spoke him one thing, but he never obey
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

इस मैकेनिक में गजब का जुनून, अकेले ही बन दिया शहीदों का म्यूजिम

unqiue machenic parwinder singh, created museum with live statue of sikh martyrs
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अनोखी प्रथाः देश के इस गांव से दुल्हन चाहिए तो करना होगा ये काम

unique tradition of donation for bride in haryana village kaluaana
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बेमिसालः दौड़ती हुई बुलेट पर बांध लेता है पगड़ी, वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम

unique sikh boy and world record owner manjit singh, who tied turban on running bullet,
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

﻿