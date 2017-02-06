आपका शहर Close

Pics: आमने-सामने भिड़े कार और बस, ऐसे दरवाजे तोड़कर निकाले गए शव

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:29 PM IST
four people killed in road accident at amritsar moga highway in firozpur

घनी धुंध में सामने से आ रही बस नजर ही नहीं आई और ओवरटेक करते समय आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे के बाद ऐसे शव निकाले गए।

