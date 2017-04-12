आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

पंजाब: ओवरस्पीड बोलेरो रेहड़ी पर चढ़ी, दर्जनभर लोगों को रौंदा, 7 की मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:53 PM IST
Four children among six killed in Punjab road accident

एक ओवरस्पीड कार अनियंत्रित होकर रेहड़ी पर चढ़ गई। इसके बाद कार ने एक-एक कर दर्जनभर लोगों को कुचल दिया। तस्वीरें

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

punjab road accident accident

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

सेक्स रैकेट: मकान में चल रही थी अय्याशी, एक रात के लेती थी एक हजार रुपये

prostitution, sex workers, sex racket busted at house of zirakpur in police raid
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दिन-दहाड़े शख्स को 7 गोलियां मारीं, तलवारें मारीं और सभी को आंख दिखाते निकल गए

sarpanch shot dead near gurdwara, was only one witness of murder case
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दोनों हाथ में बंदूक ले गोलियां बरसाता प्रॉपर्टी डीलर के घर में घुसा पार्टनर, दो को उतारा मौत के घाट

business partner entered in house and did 9 round firing in noida, mother and son dead
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

पुलिस से हाथापाई में अकाली कार्यकर्ता की मौत, पूर्व सीएम ने की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग

Akali worker's death during clash with police
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

फीस पर फसाद: किसी का सिर तो किसी का फटा मुंह, कैंपस में दिनभर बहा खून

voilence by students in punjab university
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top