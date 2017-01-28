बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: आलू बेचने जा रहे किसान की दर्दनाक मौत, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली समेत डूब गया
Farmer death in mohali, Drowned including tractor trolley
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:08 AM IST
ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में आलू लेकर मंडी बेचने के लिए घर से निकला किसान दोबारा घर नहीं पहुंच पाया। तस्वीरों में देखिए पूरा मामला...
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
