तस्वीरें: सरकार का पुतला जलाया, खुद पर पेट्रोल उड़ेल शिक्षक आग में कूदा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:24 AM IST
egs teacher try to burn himself at bathinda, admitted in hospital

सरकार का पुतला जलाने जा रहे ईजीएस अध्यापकों में से एक ने खुद पर ही पेट्रोल डाला और जलते पुतले पर कूद गया। तस्वीरें गवाह हैं।

fire burn

﻿