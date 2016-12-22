बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: सरकार का पुतला जलाया, खुद पर पेट्रोल उड़ेल शिक्षक आग में कूदा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
egs teacher try to burn himself at bathinda, admitted in hospital
{"_id":"585a953d4f1c1b1b64e3aa8e","slug":"egs-teacher-try-to-burn-himself-at-bathinda-admitted-in-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0932 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0906\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:24 AM IST
Photo Credit: राजेश गौरव, बठिंडा
सरकार का पुतला जलाने जा रहे ईजीएस अध्यापकों में से एक ने खुद पर ही पेट्रोल डाला और जलते पुतले पर कूद गया। तस्वीरें गवाह हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585b82da4f1c1b501ae39287","slug":"justice-to-harpreet-historical-decision-in-ludhiana-acid-attack-case-life-imprisonment-to-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u0932\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921, 3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585aebd14f1c1b3e4de393b8","slug":"brother-murdered-sister-then-kill-himself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u091d\u0915\u091d\u094b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585c13754f1c1b3e4de399e6","slug":"guilty-of-minor-rape-teacher-will-get-punishment-read-the-full-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585a80714f1c1b1864e3aa45","slug":"gift-to-pensioners-before-the-elections-punjab-goverment","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092e\u094b\u0902-\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u091f\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585a7d0b4f1c1ba107e394cb","slug":"patwari-arrested-patwari-arrested-bribe-taking-bribe-arrested-by-vigilance","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top