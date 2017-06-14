आपका शहर Close

Photos: रोहतक में फिर बर्बरता, सिर काटने के बाद बॉडी को केमिकल से जलाया

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST
Brutally murder and burn dead body, Haryana news

रोहतक में एक बार फिर एक बर्बरता हुई है। व्यक्ति का सिर काटा और अपने साथ ले गए उसके बाद बॉडी को केमिकल से आग लगा दी, देखिए

brutally murder rohtak brutally murder

