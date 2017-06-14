बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: रोहतक में फिर बर्बरता, सिर काटने के बाद बॉडी को केमिकल से जलाया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Brutally murder and burn dead body, Haryana news
{"_id":"593f7c1a1126f411168b503d","slug":"brutally-murder-and-burn-dead-body-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0930\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST
रोहतक में एक बार फिर एक बर्बरता हुई है। व्यक्ति का सिर काटा और अपने साथ ले गए उसके बाद बॉडी को केमिकल से आग लगा दी, देखिए
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593ab7254f1c1b831c9cb105","slug":"forest-guard-murder-in-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593f71451126f4d6778b48a2","slug":"punjab-police-inspector-inderjit-singh-arrested-from-jalandhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 20 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, AK-47 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593f78101126f4d6778b4921","slug":"chandigarh-deadly-crossing-roads-many-people-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 4 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0902!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top