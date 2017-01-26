बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देख लोगों में मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस भी चौंक गई
boy dead body parts found in dog mouth at panchkula railway track
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:33 AM IST
कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देखकर लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस तक मामला पहुंचा तो आनन फानन में मौके पर पहुंची और बड़ी घटना का खुलासा हुआ।
