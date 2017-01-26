आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देख लोगों में मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस भी चौंक गई

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:33 AM IST
boy dead body parts found in dog mouth at panchkula railway track

कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देखकर लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस तक मामला पहुंचा तो आनन फानन में मौके पर पहुंची और बड़ी घटना का खुलासा हुआ।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

dead body dead body parts

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

कुत्ते के मुंह में शव के टुकड़े देख लोगों में मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस भी चौंक गई

boy dead body parts found in dog mouth at panchkula railway track
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एटा हादसा: पल भर में खत्म हुई मासूमों की जिंदगी, दिल दहला देंगी तस्वीरें

around 25 children died in Etta accident
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हेडफोन लगा स्कूटी ड्राइव कर रही थी ये लड़की, हाल देख चीख उठे मां-बाप

lady teacher was driving activa with headphone, hit by bus and killed at moga of punjab
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

गुड न्यूजः अब ये एक दस्तावेज दें और 10 दिन में पासपोर्ट आपके हाथ में

only give aadhar card detail and got passport in 10 days, also may apply in post office for passport
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हॉकी इंडिया लीग: शेड्यूल और टिकटों के रेट जारी, जानिए कहां और कब मैच?

hockey india league 2017 schedule and match ticket rates released, be ready fans
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

निगम चुनाव जीतीं, पर कमेटी चुनाव हारीं हीरा नेगी, कुछ इस तरह से हुई वोटिंग

heera negi defeated in finance and contract commette election of chandigarh nagar nigam
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top