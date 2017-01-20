बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई तो खत्म कर ली जिंदगी, कमरे में यूं मिले युवक और युवती
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
boy and girl committed suicide at hisar, left suicide note
{"_id":"5881ed6a4f1c1bfa7aefe77f","slug":"boy-and-girl-committed-suicide-at-hisar-left-suicide-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 08:45 PM IST
एक दूसरे के बिना जिंदा नहीं रह सकते थे, इसलिए अपनी जिंदगी खत्म कर ली। युवक और युवती कमरे में जिस हाल में मिले, पुलिस वाले चौंक गए देखकर।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588058e74f1c1baa25efdfc4","slug":"around-25-children-died-in-etta-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"58809d714f1c1bad16efdee8","slug":"mother-kills-her-son-because-he-was-a-gay","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5881ed6a4f1c1bfa7aefe77f","slug":"boy-and-girl-committed-suicide-at-hisar-left-suicide-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5881a07e4f1c1b9a25efeb4d","slug":"yograj-singh-statement-on-yuvraj-singh-amazing-batting-in-cuttak-one-day-match-against-england","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5881ae4b4f1c1b417fefe4dc","slug":"salute-to-brave-boy-raman-and-his-father-manoj-of-panipat-story-of-struggle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u200b\u0925-\u092a\u0948\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881b46b4f1c1bfa7aefe531","slug":"requirement-of-only-three-documents-and-get-passport-in-seven-day-know-here-the-process","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0903 \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f, 7 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5881e8ea4f1c1b632aefef15","slug":"inld-leader-abhay-chautala-statement-on-haryana-leaders-and-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top