जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई तो खत्म कर ली जिंदगी, कमरे में यूं मिले युवक और युवती

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 08:45 PM IST
boy and girl committed suicide at hisar, left suicide note

एक दूसरे के बिना जिंदा नहीं रह सकते थे, इसलिए अपनी जिंदगी खत्म कर ली। युवक और युवती कमरे में जिस हाल में मिले, पुलिस वाले चौंक गए देखकर।

Browse By Tags

suicide couple suicide

