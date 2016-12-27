आपका शहर Close

एसिड अटैक मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, बहन के साथ थे भाई के अवैध संबंध

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, भिवानी

Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 12:35 AM IST
Big reveal in Acid Attack case, sister was in relationship with brother.

भिवानी के गांव दिनोद में युवती के चेहरे पर तेजाब फेंकने की घटना में सनसनीखेज खुलासा हुआ है। जिसके चलते ही एसिड अटैक हुआ। 

