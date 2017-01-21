आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

8वीं क्लास का लड़का बना नरभक्षी, 9 साल के बच्चे को मारा फिर दिल निकाल कर रखा अपने पास

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 06:14 PM IST
9 yeard old child killed at ludhiana of punjab, 16 year boy arrested

8वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाले लड़के ने एक बच्चे का पहले तो खून किया, उसके शव को 6 टुकड़ों में काटा और फिर उसका दिल निकाल लिया। तस्वीरें

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

murder child murder

आरक्षण पर मायावती

RSS की आरक्षण खत्म करने की मांग पर भड़की माया, कहा- कभी खत्म नहीं होने देंगे

Mayawati reacts on reservation issue raised by RSS.

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: प्यार में मिला धोखा तो सुसाइड नोट लिख फंदे से झूल गई ये हीरोइन

actress richa dhiman commit suicide
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एटा हादसा: पल भर में खत्म हुई मासूमों की जिंदगी, दिल दहला देंगी तस्वीरें

around 25 children died in Etta accident
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

धर्म को लेकर FB पर की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, गोलियों से भून डाला

hindu takth leader amit sharma shot in ludhiana, who uploaded objectional post on facebook
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

पत्नी हेजल कीच ने बदला युवराज सिंह का नाम, शतक लगाने के बाद इस नाम से पुकारा!

Yuvraj singh wife hezel keech gave him new name
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top