बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
60 टन की मशीन गिरी और उड़ गए दो मजदूरों के चिथड़े, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
60 tonn machine fell on workers in yamunanagar factory, two people killed
{"_id":"5874885a4f1c1b1729ba95b1","slug":"60-tonn-machine-fell-on-workers-in-yamunanagar-factory-two-people-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0925\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:57 PM IST
60 टन की मशीन गिरी और मजदूरों के चिथड़े उड़ गए। आपने कभी देखा नहीं होगा ऐसा दर्दनाक हादसा। तस्वीरें रूह कंपा देने वाली।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58709f694f1c1be36b158355","slug":"ludhiana-accident-car-hit-to-tree-4-died-on-the-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587383a24f1c1b1729ba8c12","slug":"if-the-student-may-have-obeyed-that-old-man-lives-may-be-safe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587138b04f1c1bff781584dc","slug":"sanyaam-s-mother-always-spoke-him-one-thing-but-he-never-obey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58747eea4f1c1b1729ba953e","slug":"girl-kidnapped-forcebly-marriage-and-rape-since-months-at-rohtak-of-haryana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587477794f1c1b1529ba948e","slug":"punjab-wrestler-ridhima-struggle-story-wins-medal-in-senior-wrestling-championship","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58746fd94f1c1b1829ba962b","slug":"aam-admi-party-social-media-center-and-team-for-punjab-assembly-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 '\u0906\u092a' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0922\u093c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58746b9f4f1c1b1629ba9509","slug":"punjab-haryana-highcourt-notice-to-chandigarh-administration-on-drug-smuggling-in-tricity","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924, \u0928\u094b\u200b\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top