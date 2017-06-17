आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

अस्पताल में फायरिंग कर रहे बदमाशों से अकेले भिड़ गया ये पुलिसवाला, देखिए

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला(हरियाणा)

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:05 PM IST
3 prisoner escaped from police custody in panchkula

इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाए गए कैदियों ने पुलिस पर ही हमला बोल दिया, लेकिन इस पुलिसवाले की बहादुरी देखिए अकेला ही लड़ता रहा...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

prisoner escaped prisoner escaped from custody

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

शादी के 5 महीने बाद टूटा कहर, पता चला पति का ऐसा सच कि दुनिया ही छोड़ गई

haryana newly married girl committed suicide
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

केंद्र ने सिख जत्थे को नहीं दी पाकिस्तान जाने की इजाजत

Center not allowing Sikh group to go to Pakistan
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 