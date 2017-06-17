बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अस्पताल में फायरिंग कर रहे बदमाशों से अकेले भिड़ गया ये पुलिसवाला, देखिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
3 prisoner escaped from police custody in panchkula
{"_id":"594556c74f1c1b0c1c8b4661","slug":"3-prisoner-escaped-from-police-custody-in-panchkula","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:05 PM IST
इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाए गए कैदियों ने पुलिस पर ही हमला बोल दिया, लेकिन इस पुलिसवाले की बहादुरी देखिए अकेला ही लड़ता रहा...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593a82ee4f1c1b977f8b456d","slug":"haryana-newly-married-girl-committed-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 5 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0915\u093f \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5945531d4f1c1bce688b4971","slug":"center-not-allowing-sikh-group-to-go-to-pakistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u091c\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u093e\u091c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5945453d4f1c1b0c1c8b4581","slug":"11497711933-panchkula-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top