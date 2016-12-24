बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बड़ा खुलासा, नकली नोट छापने वाले गिरोह का पंचकूला कनेक्शन सामने आया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
2000 rupe fake note printing, mohali gang linked with panchkula
{"_id":"585d72a14f1c1b3e4de3a84e","slug":"2000-rupe-fake-note-printing-mohali-gang-linked-with-panchkula","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:23 AM IST
42 लाख की जाली करेंसी का लिंक अब पंचकूला से जुड़ गया है। देखिए क्या है अब ये नया कनेक्शन?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585e281d4f1c1b1917e3a78f","slug":"newborn-baby-thrown-in-the-trash-at-kurukshetra-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e340e4f1c1b2e4ee3b594","slug":"thievery-of-37-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 'NO CASH' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930 37 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585e12484f1c1ba107e3b3f5","slug":"2000-rupee-fake-note-gang-mastermind-abhinav-verma-exposed-big-secret-in-police-enquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d6f724f1c1b1917e3a273","slug":"tagore-theatre-chandigarh-event-presentation-of-musical-instruments","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u091c\u0949\u091c \u0905\u0938\u0947\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f, \u0935\u093e\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d6d514f1c1b3d77e395d9","slug":"cm-manohar-lal-khattar-meet-bjp-councilor-at-chandigarh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0916\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top