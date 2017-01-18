आपका शहर Close

मोहाली में मिली 160 किलो सोने की 6 ईंटें, मामले में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोहाली(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 10:42 AM IST
160 kg gold recovery from car at international airport road mohali, major exposure in case

मोहाली में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर कार से 160 किलो सोना बरामद किया गया था। मामले में पुलिस ने जांच की तो चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ। आप भी जानिए।

﻿