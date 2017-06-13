बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: अमनप्रीत का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, पुलिस की बस में तोड़ फोड़, बाजार बंद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
creamation of amanpreet kaur
{"_id":"593e9fa11126f411168b48f7","slug":"creamation-of-amanpreet-kaur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0905\u092e\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 01:33 AM IST
पिता की मौत और मां को खोने के बाद बेटी पुलिस में भर्ती हो गई थी, लेकिन वो फंदे पर झूली तो सड़क पर संग्राम हो गया। अंतिम संस्कार के बाद भी हंगामा जारी रहा
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593e86671126f4c80b8b4830","slug":"porn-clip-played-during-bsf-meet","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e976e1126f49c418b4717","slug":"1-dead-6-injured-after-roof-of-an-under-construction-gurudwara-collapsed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e: \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940, 1 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593e92671126f411168b4836","slug":"punjab-police-inspector-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u2019 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u090f\u0915\u0947-47 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0938 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top