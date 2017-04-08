बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिसवालों के हाल देखिए, हत्या आरोपी के परिजनों से ही मांगने लगे 'खर्चा-पानी'
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:38 PM IST
एक बार फिर खाकी को एक एएसआई और हवलदार ने शर्मसार कर दिया। हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंचे तो परिजनों से खर्चा-पानी मांगने लगे जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो गया है।
