Pics: कांग्रेसियों पर वाटर 'अटैक' के बाद बल प्रयोग, महिला बेहोश तो कई हुए घायल
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 07:58 PM IST
आरबीआई कार्यालय घेरने जा रहे कांग्रेसियों को पुलिस ने पानी की बौछारों से तितर-बितर कर दिया, जिसमें कई घायल हो गए। तस्वीरें
