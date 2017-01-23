बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लो जी! तो अब नवजोत सिद्धू भी करने लगे 'चाय पर चर्चा'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Congress leader Navjot singh sidhu's 'Chaye pr Charcha'
{"_id":"5884bece4f1c1b6f35efea3a","slug":"congress-leader-navjot-singh-sidhu-s-chaye-pr-charcha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b \u091c\u0940! \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u091a\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
...तो अब कांग्रेस में शामिल होते ही नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू भी 'चाय पर चर्चा' करने लगे है। तस्वीरें गवाह हैं...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884bc474f1c1b9a25f005b8","slug":"samajwadi-party-declares-its-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5884b2884f1c1b116eefe897","slug":"india-s-first-nba-player-satnam-singh-bhamara-big-statement-on-abhishek-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 NBA \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880ba054f1c1bc217efdfdd","slug":"sixer-king-yuvraj-singh-records-to-whom-nobody-can-break","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 10 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top