बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिर्चपुर कांड: 'पिछली बार तो बच गए थे, इस बार नहीं छोड़ेंगे'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
clash in dalit people and jat people in mirchpur village after six years
{"_id":"5890bd7d4f1c1b8a17e8176f","slug":"clash-in-dalit-people-and-jat-people-in-mirchpur-village-after-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: '\u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 10:08 PM IST
'उन्होंने जातिसूचक गालियां देते हुए कहा कि तुम कौन सा जज हो... इसके बाद वे लोग बिंडों और गंडासी के साथ हम सब पर टूट पड़े।'
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5890acd74f1c1b981de8117e","slug":"shahrukh-khan-with-son-abram-at-the-golden-temple-in-amritsar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u0905\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5890a3294f1c1b3c3de81c81","slug":"haryana-jat-reservation-protest-police-and-govt-alert","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u091f, \u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top