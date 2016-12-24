बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्लोरीन लीक होने से मची भगदड़, देखिए रेसक्यू कर बच्चों को बचाया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Chlorine gas leak in mohali punjab, terror in area
{"_id":"585d7be74f1c1b3d77e39904","slug":"chlorine-gas-leak-in-mohali-punjab-terror-in-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u092d\u0917\u0926\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:41 AM IST
रिहायशी इलाके में क्लोरीन गैस लीक होने से भगदड़ मच गई। अफरा-तफरी में बच्चों को गुरुद्वारा साहिब में भेजकर बचाया गया। देखिए
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d78a54f1c1b774fe3c6ad","slug":"samjhauta-blast-case-hearing-in-panchkula-nia-special-court","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f: \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e NIA \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d77a14f1c1b1864e3c9df","slug":"gitanjali-murder-case-accused-s-cjm-parents-get-bail","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0947\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top