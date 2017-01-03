बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: चंडीगढ़ के पास मिला...एक और कुतुबमीनार जैसा किला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
chapparchiri fort is like that Qutab Minar, see pictures
{"_id":"586b9c264f1c1b025215957c","slug":"chapparchiri-fort-is-like-that-qutab-minar-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e...\u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u0941\u092c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 06:12 PM IST
दिल्ली के कुतुबमीनार को सभी जानते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि कुतुबमीनार जैसा एक और किला देश में है? अगर नहीं तो देखिए तस्वीरों में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b52e04f1c1b943a1588a8","slug":"three-daughters-of-rohtak-farmer-apointed-lieutenant-in-indian-army-amazing-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 3 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586b90164f1c1b0f781592e8","slug":"if-you-are-a-facebook-user-you-should-know-about-this","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586b83474f1c1ba378158efb","slug":"geeta-and-babita-phogat-have-a-brother-who-was-not-mentioned-in-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top