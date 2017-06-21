बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: चंडीगढ़ प्लाजा में करीब 2000 लोगों ने एक साथ किया योग, गिफ्ट भी मिला
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 12:34 PM IST
देश में तीसरे इंटरनेशनल योग डे की धूम मची हुई है। कई राज्यों में बड़े स्तर पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया, देखिए चंडीगढ़ में कार्यक्रम की तस्वीरें।
