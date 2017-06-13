बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सावधान! इन सड़कों पर नहीं चल पाएंगे आप, जानलेवा हैं क्रॉसिंग
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 01:18 AM IST
शहर में चार सड़कों पर ऐसी क्रॉसिंग हैं, जहां हमेशा जान जोखिम में रहती है। चाहे पैदल हों या फिर किसी वाहन में। अक्सर हादसे होते हैं, मगर पुलिस की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दम तोड़ गई है।
