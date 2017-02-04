बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
#PunjabPolls: कई सेलिब्रिटी और दिग्गज नेता भी वोट डालने पहुंचे, देखिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
celebrities and renowned political leaders cast vote for punjab assembly election 2017
{"_id":"589592ee4f1c1b4a40e82d30","slug":"celebrities-and-renowned-political-leaders-cast-vote-for-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#PunjabPolls: \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:20 PM IST
पंजाब का नया 'सरदार' चुनने के लिए प्रदेश के कई बड़े सेलिब्रिटी और दिग्गज नेता वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे। कइयों के परिवार भी साथ रहे, देखिए तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5895796a4f1c1bda17e8192e","slug":"a-haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-81-lakh-people-watch-that-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5895796a4f1c1bda17e8192e","slug":"a-haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-81-lakh-people-watch-that-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58955f5f4f1c1bf340e81a4f","slug":"honour-of-first-time-voters-of-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#FirstVoter: \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58954d3b4f1c1bf340e81a0c","slug":"voters-on-booth-to-cast-vote-for-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PunjabPolls2017: \u0928\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930' \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top