kavya kavya

कुछ ऐसे हैं राम रहीम के ठाठ-बाट, डिप्टी एडवोकेट जनरल उठाकर लाए थे बैग

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 09:55 AM IST
Caught Holding Ram Rahim's Bag, Haryana Deputy Attorney General Fired

लोगों पर राम रहीम का प्रभाव गजब का था। सजा होने के बाद राम रहीम के भारी भरकम बैग डिप्टी एडवोकेट जनरल खुद उठाकर लाए थे, देखिए।

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

