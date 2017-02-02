बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बड़ा झटका, पत्नी चिंतित
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
BSF personnel Tej Bahadur VRS cancelled, wife sharmila is in tension
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:34 AM IST
सेना में रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले तेज बहादुर की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही है। सेना की तरफ से अब उन्हे बड़ा झटका मिला है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921b814f1c1bf13ee807e2","slug":"team-india-yuzvendra-chahal-india-vs-england-3rd-t-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930 '\u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891c9874f1c1b5a42e8009f","slug":"miracle-in-the-time-of-kedarnath-disaster-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5891d6d34f1c1b2f3de82bd9","slug":"six-people-killed-in-blast-in-bathinda-punjab-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top