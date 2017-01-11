बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जवान ने छेड़ी 'रोटी' की जंग, मां-पत्नी के बाद बेटे ने दिया बड़ा बयान
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 06:13 PM IST
एक जवान ने 'रोटी' की ऐसी जंग छेड़ी जिसने पूरे देश की सियासत को हिलाकर रख दिया। आज भले ही कुछ लोग उस जवान को गलत बता रहे हैं लेकिन देखिए जवान की मां-पत्नी और बेटे का क्या मानना है।
