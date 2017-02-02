आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

कल्पना चावला: एक छोटे से शहर से लेकर नासा तक, देख‌िए कैसे बनी मिसाल?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:13 PM IST
brave daughter of india astronaut Kalpana Chawla death anniversary, profile and secrets

आइए आपको सुनाते हैं देश की एक जांबाज बेटी की कहानी, जिसकी उड़ान कल्पनाओं से भी ऊंची थी और उसने वो मुकाम पाया कि दुनिया के लिए मिसाल बन गई।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kalpana chawla astronaut kalpana chawla

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

12वीं पास युवक के लिए घर छोड़ भारत आई ये अमेरिकी गोरी, प्रपोज किया और कर ली शादी

American Girl Marriad to Himachali Boy, Read Love Story.
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बड़ा झटका, पत्नी चिंतित

BSF personnel Tej Bahadur VRS cancelled, wife sharmila is in tension
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मैदान में अंग्रेजों की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले धुरंधर 'यजुवेंद्र चहल' के बारे में सबकुछ

team india, yuzvendra chahal, India Vs England 3rd T-20
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मैदान में अंग्रेजों की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले धुरंधर 'यजुवेंद्र चहल' के बारे में सबकुछ

team india, yuzvendra chahal, India Vs England 3rd T-20
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

चेस के बोर्ड से क्रिकेट की पिच तक, देखिए कैसा रहा चहल का सफर

Know the full story of Yuzvendra Chahal from chess to cricket
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Budget 2017: पंजाब की उम्मीदों पर भारी पड़ा 'अच्छे दिनों' का बजट

Budget 2017, budget for punjab, finance minister arun jetly
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top