आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

केजरीवाल पर जूता फेंकने वाले ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, लिखित में मांगी माफी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:40 AM IST
boy give big statement and got bail, who throw shoe on arvind kejriwal at rohtak during rally

नए साल पर रोहतक रैली के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर जूता फेंकने वाले ने लिखित में माफी मांगी और एक बड़ा खुलासा​ किया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shoe throwing shoe throwing on kejriwal

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868fd084f1c1bd606eec610","slug":"when-sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-face-each-other-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

Pics: देखिए कौन जीता था, जब भिड़ी थीं साक्षी मलिक और गीता फौगाट

when sakshi malik and geeta phogat face each other match
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586b3ddc4f1c1b943a1587b0","slug":"researve-bank-of-india-new-guidelines-for-deposition-of-old-currency-till-31-march-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0903 RBI \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बड़ा झटकाः RBI में नहीं जमा करा पाएंगे पुराने नोट, देखिए नई गाइडलाइन

researve bank of india new guidelines for deposition of old currency till 31 march 2017
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b382f4f1c1b943a158756","slug":"due-to-carelessness-of-new-zealand-immigration-department-big-loss-of-indian-family","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0941\u0917\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586b2fa44f1c1b4d56158e82","slug":"tourists-bus-accident-at-chandigarh-many-people-critically-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c\u0903 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, 16 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

चंडीगढ़ः टूरिस्ट से भरी बस के साथ हादसा, 16 लोग पहुंचे अस्पताल

tourists bus accident at chandigarh, many people critically injured
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b2beb4f1c1b1c7e158a81","slug":"pro-wrestling-league-2017-started-first-day-fighting-results","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917 2017 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग 2017 का आगाज, जानिए पहले दिन कौन-किससे भिड़ा?

pro wrestling league 2017 started, first day fighting results
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

﻿