विजेंद्र सिंह को देश के ही एक बॉक्सर का चैलेंज, मुकाबला हो तो धूल चटा दूं
boxer pardeep sihag open challange to boxer vijender singh
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 05:45 PM IST
बॉक्सर विजेंद्र सिंह को देश के ही एक बॉक्सर ने खुला चैलेंज दिया है। उनका कहना है कि अगर विजेंद्र से मुकाबला हो जाए तो उन्हें धूल चटा दूंगा।
