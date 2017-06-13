बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: तेज धमाके के बाद हवा में ऐसे लटक गया बिजली का खंभा, कई घर भी ढहे
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 01:30 AM IST
एक तेज धमाके के बाद बिजली के खंभे, ट्रांसफार्मरों के साथ कई घर भी ढह गए। देखिए यकीं नहीं होगा...
