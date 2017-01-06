आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अधूरी रह गई ओमपुरी की ये ख्वाहिश, पत्नी भी नहीं जानती होंगी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 10:46 PM IST
Big dream of actor ompuri remain uncomplete, wife nandita puri may not know about it

एक्टर और टैगोर थिएटर के पूर्व डॉयरेक्टर कुलदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि ओम पुरी केनिधन से फिल्म जगत का बड़ा नुकसान हुआ हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

om puri bollywood

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

युवी की वापसी और धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने पर बोले योगराज सिंह, तीखा बयान

Yograj sing spoke on Yuvraj Singh's comeback and Dhoni's captaincy
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

11 bodies burried in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याश‌‌ियों की दूसरी ‌ल‌िस्ट, देखें क‌िसे कहां से म‌िला ट‌िकट

bsp releases second candidates list
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

झमाझम बारिश से खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम, मदमस्त कर देंगी तस्वीरें 

rain made pleasant weather, the photos will make you intoxicated
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

युवी की वापसी और धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने पर बोले योगराज सिंह, तीखा बयान

Yograj sing spoke on Yuvraj Singh's comeback and Dhoni's captaincy
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

धोनी के इस्तीफे और युवी की वापसी के बाद ऐसे उड़ा योगराज सिंह का मजाक

Dhoni's resignation and the return of Yuvraj Singh made yograj singh in trend
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

﻿