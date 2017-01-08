आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिग-बी तक मानते थे ओमपुरी का लोहा, जानिए क्या थी खास वजह

+बाद में पढ़ें

सौरव यादव/अमर उजाला, कालका

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 09:51 AM IST
Big-B also accept as challenge to Ompuri, Know the reason

ओमपुरी एक महान कलाकार होने के साथ अच्छे इंसान भी थे। अगर अमिताभ बच्चन भी उनके कायल थे तो उसकी एक खास वजह थी। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

om puri bollywood

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Viewed

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

11 bodies burried in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बसपा ने जारी की 100 प्रत्याश‌ियों की तीसरी ल‌‌िस्ट, यहां देखें नाम

bsp releases third list of candidates
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मौत से पहले ऐसे मनाया जश्न, दौड़ती कार में एक साथ जोर से गाया ये गीत 

Five students sang this song loudly in running car before accident
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गुरबख्श रावत से आशा जसवाल का मुकाबला, यहां जानें दोनों की योजनाएं

Asha Jaswal combat Gurbaksh Rawat, both plans are here
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अब व्हाट्सएप पर करें चुनाव संबंधी शिकायत, 24 घंटे करेगा काम

You may complain on WhatsApp now, it will work 24 hours
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿