Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:15 PM IST
benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer

अगर आपने दो अलग-अलग बैंकों में खाते खुलवाए हैं तो आपके लिए ये खबर पढ़ना बेहद जरूरी है। पैसा सुरक्षित रखना है तो ये आपके लिए फायदेमंद है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

note ban cashless transaction online transfer online fund transfer More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

प्रद्युम्न को वॉशरूम बुलाकर घबरा गया था आरोपी छात्र, खुला होता म्यूजिक क्लास तो बच जाती जान

pradhyumn murder case: accused student changed his plan minutes before murder went on after thinking
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांडः आरोपी छात्र ने खोले कई राज, बताया क्यों नहीं लगा उसके कपड़ों पर खून

pradyuman murder accused students opens up why his cloth do not get blood stains after murder
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बड़े काम की है SBI खाताधारकों के लिए ये खबर, आपको हो सकता है बड़ा फायदा

good news for state bank of india customer
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

डाय​बिटीज से जुड़ी भ्रांतियां दूर करें, अनदेखी करेगी जिंदगी बर्बाद, पढ़ें 17 सवाल

world diabetes day, diabetes causes, diabetes symptoms
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

झकझोर देंगी ये तस्वीरें, देखिए और बताइए क्या ऐसा होता है बाल दिवस?

children's day 2017 in India, pandit jawaharlal nehru
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

खुफिया इनपुटः टाइटलर और सज्जन ISI के टारगेट पर, उठाया गया बड़ा कदम

jagdish tytler, sajjan kumar on pakistan isi target, harminder singh mintu was hired to kill
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!