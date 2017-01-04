बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रक और ऑटो की भिड़ंत, दो युवकों का हुआ वो हाल देख सहम गए लोग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
auto and truck accident on highway at karnal, two boys killed on the spot
{"_id":"586cecb74f1c1b025215a0c1","slug":"auto-and-truck-accident-on-highway-at-karnal-two-boys-killed-on-the-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0911\u091f\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0902\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:20 PM IST
ट्रक और ऑटो की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत हो गई और दो युवक का वो हाल हो गया कि शवों को देखकर लोग सहम गए। मजबूत दिल हो तो देखें तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586b39804f1c1ba709158ec7","slug":"daughter-kills-her-father-while-he-was-trying-to-rape-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0949\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586cadff4f1c1ba378159c6e","slug":"five-biggest-molestation-cases-when-women-forced-to-save-their-honor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0906\u092c\u0930\u0942, \u092a\u095d\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u0935\u0940\u092d\u0924\u094d\u0938 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58635f3f4f1c1b8940eed002","slug":"ed-raid-on-ludhiana-businessman-house-and-showroom-found-58-lakh-old-and-new-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e', \u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cb9dc4f1c1b4d56159d81","slug":"navjot-singh-sidhu-contest-elections-on-congress-ticket-from-amritsar","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u0938\u092e\u0902\u091c\u0938, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ce5784f1c1b0f7815a0b7","slug":"be-alert-while-doing-online-shopping-fraud-may-be-in-order-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ceb614f1c1b4d56159f0f","slug":"son-of-former-women-sarpanch-arrested-with-heroin-in-amritsar-punjab","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top