ट्रक और ऑटो की भिड़ंत, दो युवकों का हुआ वो हाल देख सहम गए लोग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, करनाल(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:20 PM IST
auto and truck accident on highway at karnal, two boys killed on the spot

ट्रक और ऑटो की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत हो गई और दो युवक का वो हाल हो गया कि शवों को देखकर लोग सहम गए। मजबूत दिल हो तो देखें तस्वीरें।

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

बाप की रॉड से हत्या कर खूब रोई बेटी, बोली- करना चाहते थे रेप

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
बेंगलुरु ही नहीं इन जगहों पर भी महिलाएं हो चुकी हैं बेआबरू, पढ़ें वो वीभत्स घटनाएं

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
व्यापारी के घर से मिला 'खजाना', बाथरूम में छिपा रखा था अकूत काला धन

  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
आज से 'पावरलैस' हो जायेंगे सीएम-एमएलए, लाल बत्ती भी हटेगी

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग का शौक है तो जरा अलर्ट रहें, वरना इनकी तरह पछताएंगे

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
पूर्व महिला सरपंच का बेटा हेरोइन समेत गिरफ्तार, पिस्टल भी बरामद

  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

﻿