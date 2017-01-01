आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

Pics: नए साल पर रोहतक में केजरीवाल की रैली, भीड़ इतनी कि नजर न थमे कहीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 05:12 PM IST
arvind kejriwal rally at rohtak on new year 2017 first day, more than 10 thousand people ganthering

नए साल के पहले दिन अरविंद केजरीवाल ने हरियाणा रोहतक में विशाल रैली की, जिसमें इतनी भीड़ उमड़ी कि नजर न रुके। यह देखकर वे गद्गद हो गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kejriwal kejriwal rally

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5867677d4f1c1b047feebc10","slug":"dimple-yadav-is-in-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

जानें ‘घर और पार्टी की चक्की’ में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

dimple yadav is in stress
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5868dad64f1c1b255eeed7e2","slug":"ambala-mp-ratan-lal-kataria-writes-a-song-in-praise-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0940\u0924, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

PM मोदी की तारीफ में भाजपाई सांसद ने लिखा एक गीत, आप भी सुनिए

ambala mp ratan lal kataria writes a song in praise of prime minister narendra modi
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868d3004f1c1b741aeef51e","slug":"indian-army-chief-general-dalbir-suhag-retirement-bravery-story-with-life-profile-and-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"42 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0926\u0932\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868bebb4f1c1b425ceeda67","slug":"big-problem-for-people-after-cash-withdrawal-limit-increasing-now-deposit-old-currency-in-rbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन बाद राहत मिली, पर नई मुसीबत के साथ, देखिए वार्निंग

big problem for people after cash withdrawal limit increasing, now deposit old currency in rbi
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58689bdf4f1c1b7b25eebc15","slug":"big-b-amitabh-bachchan-will-visit-to-golden-temple-for-akhand-path-in-year-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2017 में अपना एक सपना पूरा करने के लिए पंजाब आएंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

big b amitabh bachchan will visit to golden temple for akhand path in year 2017
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

जानें ‘घर और पार्टी की चक्की’ में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

जानें ‘घर और पार्टी की चक्की’ में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

﻿