बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सड़कों पर देखिए ये क्या कर रहे हैं केजरीवाल का बेटा और बेटी, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
arvind kejriwal daughter harshita and son pulkit on punjab roads for election campaign
{"_id":"587b3fe34f1c1b3603efe078","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-daughter-harshita-and-son-pulkit-on-punjab-roads-for-election-campaign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 02:59 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल का बेटा और बेटी सड़कों पर नजर आए। कहीं पर वो लोगों से बातचीत कर रहे थे तो कहीं पर हाथ जोड़कर खड़े थे। जानिए क्या है माजरा?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5879f0594f1c1b222aba85fc","slug":"viral-video-of-a-girl-who-is-drinking-and-partying-with-boys-to-give-social-messages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587a1fc94f1c1b7840baa128","slug":"poisonous-worm-found-in-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587b37b84f1c1b332defdfd8","slug":"punjabi-singer-and-rapper-badshah-life-profile-and-secrets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942' \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b2c324f1c1b3803efe006","slug":"hindu-takth-leader-amit-sharma-shot-in-ludhiana-who-uploaded-objectional-post-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 FB \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"587b26954f1c1b5b03efdfe4","slug":"deadly-attack-on-indian-army-soldier-parents-at-fatehabad-audio-clip-viral-on-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092a \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b2eec4f1c1b3703efdfef","slug":"couple-committed-suicide-at-panchkula-and-karnal-girl-swallowed-poison-and-boy-cut-under-train","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924 \u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top