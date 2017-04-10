आपका शहर Close

Pics: कबाड़ और ‘पत्थरों’ से बनी इस खूबसूरत दुनिया में खिलेंगे ‘कला’ के फूल

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:26 PM IST
art students will display their work at world famous rock garden created by nek chand

देश में कबाड़ और ‘पत्थरों’ से जंगल में बनाई गई एक खूबसूरत दुनिया है, जो आज वर्ल्ड फेमस है। अब इस दुनिया में कला के फूल खिलने जा रहे हैं।

