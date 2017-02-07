बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फौगाट बहनों को मिल गया अर्जुन अवार्डी गुरु, ओलंपिक का 'दंगल' जीतना सिखाएंगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
arjun awardi alka tomar will trained to geeta phogat and babita phogat for tokyo olympic 2020
{"_id":"5899ac5b4f1c1b7e0b378b06","slug":"arjun-awardi-alka-tomar-will-trained-to-geeta-phogat-and-babita-phogat-for-tokyo-olympic-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:45 PM IST
दुनिया भर के लिए मिसाल बनी पहलवान बहनों गीता फौगाट और बबीता फौगाट को नया गुरु मिल गया है, जो दोनों को ओलंपिक का 'दंगल' जीतने का गुर सिखाएंगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896cdba4f1c1bcf6de80255","slug":"anubhav-mittal-was-planing-to-launch-facebook-like-networking-site-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58999bb84f1c1b6d0e378759","slug":"lady-case-vote-bu-her-own-desire-and-insulted-by-akali-workers-swallowed-poison","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0941\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589996a34f1c1bc0553791c6","slug":"two-boys-killed-in-road-accident-at-fatehabad-of-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094c\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589990fb4f1c1b224a378ce3","slug":"haryana-police-recruitment-on-5532-posts-of-constable-notification-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 5532 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589988814f1c1b8a5237926f","slug":"five-years-old-child-iftikar-ahmad-handed-over-to-pakistani-mother-and-pakistan-said-thanks-to-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0915\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top