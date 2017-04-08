बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'रोड साइड रोमियो' को पकड़ने गई ये महिला, जानिए क्या है इनका सच
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 10:14 PM IST
यूपी में इन दिनों एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड चर्चाओं में है। सड़क छाप रोमियों को सब सिखाने के लिए एक महिला जब सड़क पर उतरी, तो सच जानकर सब भौंचक्के रह गए।
