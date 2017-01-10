एक सिख और मुस्लिम की दोस्ती देख भूल जाएंगे 'जय-वीरू' की कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
amazing story of two friends, sikh boy constructed masjid in village for muslim friend family{"_id":"587499b34f1c1b1829ba9747","slug":"amazing-story-of-two-friends-sikh-boy-constructed-masjid-in-village-for-muslim-friend-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u091c\u092f-\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.