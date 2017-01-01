बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दूध बेचकर बनाया अपनी बेटी को गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट, देखिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
amazing story of a mother neelam, who trying to fulfill daughter dream to be like mary kom
{"_id":"58691f6e4f1c1b741aeef6f7","slug":"amazing-story-of-a-mother-neelam-who-trying-to-fulfill-daughter-dream-to-be-like-mary-kom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0927 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:47 PM IST
मिलिए एक ऐसी मां से, जिसने दूध बेच-बेचकर अपनी बेटी को गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनाया। कहानी बड़ी दिलचस्प है और पढ़कर आप सेल्यूट करेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868fd084f1c1bd606eec610","slug":"when-sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-face-each-other-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586916574f1c1b741aeef6a3","slug":"by-demonestaion-heavy-losses-sharp-fall-in-the-prices-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0935\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58690c344f1c1b741aeef659","slug":"chief-minister-gave-gift-to-gita-fugat-soon-declare-great-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0908\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58691c704f1c1bd606eec6fc","slug":"pakistan-refused-to-do-rail-business-with-india-vaya-attari-railway-stationon-new-year-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5869024a4f1c1b255eeed880","slug":"gopal-rai-treated-as-modi-s-minister-check-govt-documents-after-grand-welcome","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top