आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दूध बेचकर बनाया अपनी बेटी को गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट, देखिए

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कैथल(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 09:47 PM IST
amazing story of a mother neelam, who trying to fulfill daughter dream to be like mary kom

मिलिए एक ऐसी मां से, जिसने दूध बेच-बेचकर अपनी बेटी को गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बनाया। कहानी बड़ी दिलचस्प है और पढ़कर आप सेल्यूट करेंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868fd084f1c1bd606eec610","slug":"when-sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-face-each-other-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

Pics: देखिए कौन जीता था, जब भिड़ी थीं साक्षी मलिक और गीता फौगाट

when sakshi malik and geeta phogat face each other match
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586916574f1c1b741aeef6a3","slug":"by-demonestaion-heavy-losses-sharp-fall-in-the-prices-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0935\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नोटबंदी से इन्हें हुआ अबतक भारी नुकसान, इन चीजों के दामों में जबरदस्त गिरावट

‍by demonestaion heavy losses, sharp fall in the prices of these things
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58690c344f1c1b741aeef659","slug":"chief-minister-gave-gift-to-gita-fugat-soon-declare-great-reward","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0908\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58691c704f1c1bd606eec6fc","slug":"pakistan-refused-to-do-rail-business-with-india-vaya-attari-railway-stationon-new-year-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नए साल पर नया वार, पाकिस्तान का भारत से रेल व्यापार से इंकार

pakistan refused to do rail business with india vaya attari railway stationon new year 2017
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869024a4f1c1b255eeed880","slug":"gopal-rai-treated-as-modi-s-minister-check-govt-documents-after-grand-welcome","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

केजरी के मंत्री को समझा मोदी का मंत्री, आवभगत कर चेक कराया सरकारी रिकॉर्ड

Gopal rai treated as Modi's minister, check govt documents after grand welcome
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नए साल में नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 2459 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए करें अप्लाई

नए साल में नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 2459 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए करें अप्लाई

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

﻿