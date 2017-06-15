बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: रक्तदान का ऐसा जुनून, सौ फीसदी दिव्यांग फिर भी दान किया खून
विश्व रक्तदाता दिवस पर अमर उजाला फांउडेशन और श्री शिव कांवड़ महासंघ चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट की ओर से आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर में रक्तदाताओं का जुनून देखने लायक था। कैंप शुरू होने के एक घंटे पहले से ही रक्तदाताओं का आना शुरू हो गया था। कोई नारायणगढ़ से आया था तो कोई डेराबस्सी से। कुछ ऐसे थे जो दफ्तर में हाजिरी लगाकर सीधे कैंप में पहुंचे।
