बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गजब का एक गांव, जहां कोई अनपढ़ नहीं, 500 लोग सरकारी नौकरी पर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
ajab gajab village lijwana khurd situated in jind district of haryana, every one is educated
{"_id":"58578c214f1c1b0814e3909b","slug":"ajab-gajab-village-lijwana-khurd-situated-in-jind-district-of-haryana-every-one-is-educated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u092a\u0922\u093c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, 500 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:55 AM IST
देखिए देश का एक ऐसा अनोखा गांव, जहां का एक भी बच्चा अनपढ़ नहीं है और करीब 500 लोग सरकारी नौकरी करते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585771da4f1c1b716be3904e","slug":"bjp-mp-kirron-kher-speaks-against-narendra-modi-note-ban-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 BJP \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585779c04f1c1b746be390d9","slug":"after-note-ban-decision-govt-released-2000-rupee-note-but-its-not-working-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 43 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 2000 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585782544f1c1b4870e3911b","slug":"rio-olympic-medalist-sakshi-malik-marriage-date-fix-with-arjun-awardi-wrestler-satyawrat-kadian","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0924\u092f, \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5856cf324f1c1be10ac06007","slug":"learn-the-abc-of-hockey-player-given-the-country-s-world-cup","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0915\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0916 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top