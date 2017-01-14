आपका शहर Close

योगराज सिंह ने युवी पर किया खुलासा, धोनी और टीम इंडिया पर दिया बड़ा बयान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:43 AM IST
Again yograj singh spoke on Dhoni' captaincy and yuvi's comback

हाल ही में युवराज सिंह ने धोनी के साथ अपना एक वीडियो जारी किया था। इसमें दोनों एक-दूसरे से खूब मस्ती कर रहे हैं। लेकिन योगराज सिंह की राय अभी भी अलग है। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने युवी और खुद से जुड़ा एक खुलासा भी किया है। 

yuvraj singh comeback sixer singh

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

