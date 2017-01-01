बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आधार कार्ड को लेकर दो बड़े फैसले, देख लें वरना पछताएंगे
after noteban, compulsion of aadhar card for board exam, jee mains exam and lpg subsidy
{"_id":"584286cc4f1c1be665de8486","slug":"after-noteban-compulsion-of-aadhar-card-for-board-exam-jee-mains-exam-and-lpg-subsidy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:08 AM IST
आधार कार्ड को लेकर दो बड़े फैसले लिए गए हैं, जिन्हें एक दिसंबर से लागू भी कर दिया गया है। जल्दी से देख लें, नहीं तो पछताना पड़ सकता है।
