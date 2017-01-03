बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के बाद बड़ा झटका, RBI दफ्तर से अब आपको नहीं मिलेगी ये मदद
After Notbandi big blow, You will not get the help from RBI office in this case
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:59 AM IST
नोटबंदी के 50 दिन बाद अब लोगों को एक और झटका लगा है। नई गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अब RBI से आपको ये जरूरी मदद नहीं मिलेगी।
