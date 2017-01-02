बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी के बाद इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी पर बनेगी फिल्म, अक्षय कुमार निभाएंगे किरदार
After dhoni there would be another biopic this legen,Akshay Kumar will pay the role
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 01:11 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के वनडे कप्तान एमएस धोनी के बाद अब एक और दिग्गज खिलाड़ी के जीवन पर फिल्म बनेगी। इसमें उनका किरदार अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार अदा करेंगे।
