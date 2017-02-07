बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दंपति को घसीटता ले गया फॉर्च्यूनर चालक, कार पर शिअद का स्टीकर देख भड़के लोग
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:00 PM IST
फॉर्च्यूनर चालक एक दंपति को करीब आधा किलोमीटर तक घसीटते ले गया, उस कार पर प्राउड टू बी अकाली का स्टीकर देखकर लोग भड़क गए। फिर देखिए क्या हुआ...
