आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पंजाब चुनाव: आप के मेनिफेस्टो पर 'अम्मा' का असर, 10 बड़े वादे

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:33 AM IST
aap released menifesto for punjab employees, punjab assembly election 2017

आम आदमी पार्टी अब अपना फाइनल मेनिफेस्टो जारी कर दिया है। इस मेनिफेस्टो में तमिलनाडु की 'अम्मा' से लेकर यूपी के नेता अखिलेश तक का असर दिख रहा है। देखिए 10 बड़े वादे...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aap aam admi party

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

Most Viewed

टीवी की दंबग इंस्पेक्टर ने वहां रचाई शादी जहां हुआ था शिव-पार्वती का विवाह

actress kavita kaushik got married in uttarakhand.
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गणतंत्र दिवस पर ये हैं देश के मेहमान, जिन्होंने 'श्रीराम' के बारे में कहा ऐसा कि वायरल हुआ था वीडियो

Interesting facts about abu dhabi prince nahyan who is chief guest of india in 26 january
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बस कंडक्टर की इस बेटी ने दिलाया था ओलंपिक में पदक, अब मिलेगा पद्मश्री अवार्ड

wrestler Sakshi malik will get Padma Shri award, the government announced
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top